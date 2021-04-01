The Ministry of National Mobilization will launch Child Abuse Awareness month of activities next week.

The launching ceremony will take place on Thursday 8th April at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference room.

The theme chosen for this month is “see, suspect, say; protect our children during COVID-19”

Remarks at the launch would be made by the Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster, Permanent Secretary – Catherine DeFreitas, Director of Child Development – Jemma Alexander and feature presentation by a Youth Danielson Fergus.

The launching ceremony begins at 9am on April 8th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

