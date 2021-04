Geologist Professor Richard Robertson says there is no scientific evidence that the La Soufriere Volcano will erupt during the Easter weekend.

He says the Monitoring Team cannot predict if and when there will be an explosive eruption.

Meanwhile Director of the national Emergency Management Organization Michelle Forbes says preparations are being made to ensure that all health protocols are in place at Evacuation Centres.







