The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines today received 24-thousand doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines under the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility.

Several Health Officials were at the Argyle International Airport for the arrival of the vaccines.

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince says the arrival of the vaccines is a major step towards the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines here.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yitades Gebre, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Representative to the Eastern Caribbean, says they will continue to work with the country to help stop the spread of COVID-19.







