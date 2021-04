Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache has made it clear that persons do not have to be vaccinated or tested for Covid-19 before they are allowed into emergency shelters.

Dr. Keizer Beache was speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning, where she provided an update on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in SVG.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print