Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Manajaka Solomon, 28 years old Labourer of Barrouallie that occurred on 14.04.2021 about 10:20 p.m. in Barrouallie.

According to investigations, an assailant with malice aforethought caused the death of Solomon by shooting him about his body with a gun.

The death of Solomon marks the 10th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2021.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried on the body of the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

One (1) suspect is currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.







