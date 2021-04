MR ANTHONY AUGUSTINE HARRY better known as TONY of Villa/Glen died on Monday March 29th at the age of 60. He was a Watchman at the Calliaqua Anglican School. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 24th at the Glen Christian Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

