The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Mission of Seventh Day Adventists have officially launched their Volcano Relief Program

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Mission of Seventh Day Adventists will be providing meals to persons who have been displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

This was disclosed by the President, Dermoth Baptiste at the official launch of its Volcano Relief Program yesterday.

Meanwhile , Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes expressed thanks to the Seventh Day Adventists for their assistance



Eighty-eight shelters with 4,042 occupants are now activated.

Some five thousand three hundred and ninety-eight persons are being housed in private shelters.

A total of 1,459 families have been displaced so far.

