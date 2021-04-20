No New Cases of COVID-19 were recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from forty-three (43) samples processed on April 18th, 2021.



The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period.



Total recoveries remain at sixteen hundred and eighty-six (1686). One hundred and twenty-three (123) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and nineteen (1819) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.



The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing, and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

