COVID-19 Update for April 21st 2021

Persons who test positive forCOVID-19 are being reminded of how they should isolate to contain the spread of the virus.



According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment most people who get sick with coronavirus will have only a mild illness and should recover at home.

They may continue to experience the typical symptoms which include a fever, cough and mild shortness of breath.



In today’s COVID-19 update Rawdica Stephen reminds us of a few isolation tips as issued by the ministry of health.

