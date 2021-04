Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says a massive co-ordinated effort is now underway here, to ensure that persons who have been evacuated from the Red Zone are provided with meals on a daily basis.



The Prime Minister explained how this is being done, as he provided an update on NBC Radio yesterday, on the ongoing Relief and Recovery Effort.



Dr. Gonsalves said the United Nations system has been mobilized and the World Central Kitchen is now involved in the effort.

