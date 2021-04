MRS LILLIUS VAL-GERA WATSON-THOMAS better known as MERLE BIBBY of Boston, Massachusetts formerly of Toronto, Canada formerly of Fountain died on Tuesday April 13th at the age of 61. The funeral service takes place on Monday May 3rd at 10:00 am the Davis’s Funeral Home in Boston, Massachusetts.

