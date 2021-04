PASTOR DR. MICHAEL JEFFERY NICHOLLS also known as LENNOX SCULLY HUNTE of Brooklyn New York formerly of Paul’s Avenue, Fair Hall and Glen died on Tuesday April 13th at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Tuesday April 27th at the Caribbean Funeral Services Inc, 1152 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11225. The viewing begins at 9:30 am. The service begins at 11:00am. The body will be cremated in the USA.

