Nine (9) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from the Molecular Laboratory Unit on the weekend.

The Health Services Sub-Committee has provided an update on the positivity rates for each day.

April 22nd– six (6) positive cases from 120 samples– 5% positivity rate April 23rd –four (4) positive cases from 155 samples – 6% positivity rate April 24th–no new positive cases from 42 samples – 0% positivity rate

No new recoveries were recorded leaving the total number of recoveries at seventeen hundred and eleven (1711). One hundred and seventeen (118) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and thirty-nine (1839) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

