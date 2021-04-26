St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to receive assistance from its Caribbean neighbours, to support the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters were on hand at the Kingstown Port on Saturday, to greet the second vessel of relief supplies from Guyana.

During his remarks, Minister Gonsalves thanked the Government and people of Guyana for continuing to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this difficult period.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters said the solidarity displayed by Guyana and other CARICOM partners has been overwhelming, and is greatly appreciated.

Meanwhile the Honorary Consul of Guyana to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nigel Russell said Guyana is committed to assisting St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the process of rebuilding. Mr. Russell also delivered remarks during the ceremony held at the Kingstown Port on Saturday

He said there were donations from every region in Guyana on the vessel, and he gave the commitment that Guyana would be standing in solidarity with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to rebuild the country.

