Updated bulletin on the La Soufriere Volcano for April 26th 2021

The UWI Seismic Research Centre says satellite radar imagery acquired on 24th April indicates probable continued growth or formation of a lava dome at La Soufriere Volcano, following the explosions on 18th and 22nd of April.

The Centre says seismic activity at La Soufrière, has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting around noon on 22nd April.

It says in the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been recorded and there was no further tremor.

The Centre says the volcano continues to erupt and is still dangerous, and its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth of a lava dome.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size can restart with little or no warning.

The volcano alert level remains at Red.

