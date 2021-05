Volcano Seismologist, Roderick Stewart says there has been no significant change in the seismic activity at the La Soufriere volcano over the last few days.

Mr. Stewart provided an update on NBC Radio this morning. He however warned that people should stay clear of the Red Zone, even as the seismic activity at the La Soufriere volcano remains low.

