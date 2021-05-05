No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from 33 samples processed on Sunday May 2nd.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and forty (140) cases are currently active and eleven (11) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and eighty-two (1882) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and thirty-one (1731) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

