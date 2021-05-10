May 12th will be celebrated as International Nurses Day

Nurses across the country will be recognized this week for their hard work in keeping the nation healthy.

A consortium of organizations is partnering to host a Health Care Workers’ Appreciation Day for nursing personnel here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the organisations says the initiative originated from the recognition of the hard work of Doctors and Nurses since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the subsequent outbreak of dengue fever and most recently, the explosive eruption at La Soufriere volcano.

The Appreciation Day will be officially launched on Wednesday May 12th, which will be celebrated as International Nurses Day.

The launch will take place on the rooftop terrace of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Reigate Building on Granby Street from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

