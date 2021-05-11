The proceedings of today’s session of Parliament were disrupted earlier this afternoon, after an exchange between the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday and Speaker of the House of Assembly Rochelle Forde.

The Speaker was forced to suspend the sitting, after the Opposition Leader raised an issue which he wished to be dealt with and was told that it could not be accommodated.

Following the resumption, Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown St. Clair Leacock spoke on the issue.

Following his presentation, Speaker of the House of Assembly Rochelle addressed the Parliament on the issue, pointing to the importance of adherence to the rules of the House.

