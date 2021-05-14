Hundreds of Manchester United fans protested against the club’s ownership at Old Trafford in the hours leading up to yesterday’s home match against Liverpool.

The match was postponed on 2nd May because of protests, and there were similar scenes before yesterday’s game.

The Manchester United team arrived at the ground six hours before kick-off in order to ensure access to the stadium. Beds were brought into the stadium in order that the players could rest before the match.

Liverpool arrived on unmarked buses after the club’s official bus was blocked by protesters on a street close to the stadium.

The official bus was on its way to pick up Liverpool’s squad, but the club moved to use its other two coaches to get the players to the ground.

Greater Manchester Police said two arrests were made.

