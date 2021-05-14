St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded four new positive cases of COVID-19, from ninety-eight (98) samples processed on Wednesday May 12th, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.1%.

The health Services Sub-Committee says two of the four new cases are linked to emergency shelters.

Five new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and fifty-one (151) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and thirty-two (1932) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and sixty-nine (1769) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practise physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

