MRS PAMESTA MCDOWALL better known as PAM of Belle Vue and Colonarie died on Monday 29th March at the age of 56. The funeral takes place on Saturday 29th May at the New Life Prayer Tabernacle at South Rivers. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Colonarie Cemetery. Transportation will be provided from the following areas from 10:00 am; – Persons from Park Hill to South Rivers will wait at the gap at Boyea’s residence and Colonarie to South Rivers will wait outside the Bull Penn from 10:00 a.m.

