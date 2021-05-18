Tomorrow we celebrate Health Care Workers Appreciation Day

Nurses and other medical professionals across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be recognized for their commitment to the nation’s health sector, tomorrow.

The Health Care Workers Appreciation Day is an initiative being co-ordinated jointly by the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; the SVG Teachers Co-operative Credit Union; the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union and the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union.

Delivering remarks during last week’s launch of the program, Chief Executive Officer of the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union, Rohan Stowe said the program aims to honour the country’s unsung heroes.

Mr. Stowe said Health Care Workers continue to play a very important role in national development while safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the nation’s population.

