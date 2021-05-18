Chief Immigration Officer, Beverly Walker has assured Vincentians that the new St. Vincent and the Grenadines E-Passport is protected by advanced security features.

She gave the assurance as she addressed the official launch of the new passport yesterday.

Miss Walker said an advanced system will be used to issue the new 48-page Electronic Passport.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made for Vincentians to take care of the newly-launched Electronic Passport.

The appeal came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Hudson Nedd, during his remarks at yesterday s launch.

Mr. Nedd said the new passport is a significant investment by the Government and urged citizens to ensure that their passport is kept in a safe place.

