Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Luciano Henville, a 20 year-old Labourer of Diamonds/Victoria Village.

The Police say, according to investigations, Henville was shot about his body with a gun by an unknown assailant, and the motive surrounding the shooting incident is unknown at the moment. The incident occurred at Victoria Village on Saturday May 15th.

Police say a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Henville s body. Henville’s death marks the 14th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2021.0

Anyone with information relating to this investigation can contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 456-1339 or the officer in charge of South Central Division at 458-4200 or any Police Station or Police Officer. The Police say all information will be treated confidentially.

Meanwhile, Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Eddie Dabreo, a 39 year- old Labourer of Layou.

The Police say according to investigations, Dabreos body was discovered on the bridge in the vicinity of the Public Works building at Layou with a wound to his neck. The incident occurred at Layou on Monday May 17.

Police say the cause of death is unknown. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body to determine the cause of death. Dabreo’s death marks the 15th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2021.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

