St.Vincent and the Grenadines reported two (2) new COVID-19 positive cases

The Health Services Sub Committee says two (2) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and thirty-seven (137) samples processed on Monday May 17th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.5%.

Six (6) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and fifty-seven (157) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and forty-nine (1949) cases of COVID-19 and one thousand, seven hundred and eighty (1780) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

