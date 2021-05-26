The Voice of the Disabled Organization will be launching a project tomorrow

The Voice of the Disabled Organization is preparing to launch a project tomorrow, which will focus on the renovation of its Headquarters.

President of the Organization, Cheryl Adams said the Headquarters, located at San Souci, will undergo significant renovation, under a project funded by the Australian Government.

Mrs. Adams said the organization will host an official launch for the project tomorrow, and the work will begin next week.

She also said when the work on the Headquarters is complete, the organization will be offering a number of programs for persons with disabilities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

