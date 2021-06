Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he has been hosting meetings in Cuba to ensure that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among the first set of countries that have access to the Cuban Covid19 Vaccines when they become available.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement during a recent Eyeing La Soufriere program aired on NBC Radio.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid 19 update.

