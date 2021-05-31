St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded eight (8) new COVID-19 positive cases from one hundred and sixty-seven (167) samples processed on Friday May 28th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.8%.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, four (4) of the eight (8) new cases are linked to an emergency shelter. No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and ninety-two (192) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand and thirty-five (2035) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and thirty-one (1831) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

