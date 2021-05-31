Vincentians are being urged to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season which officially begins tomorrow

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins tomorrow June 1st, and citizens and residents here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to be prepared.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes says the Hurricane season is predicted to be another above average season, and it comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano

She says persons must continue to be vigilant and stressed the importance of building the capacity of communities to assess the vulnerability to hazards.

The Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

