Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is trying to mobilize more resources to assist with the Recovery and Rebuilding Process in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime Minister said he was engaged in several discussions yesterday addressing a range of issues.

Several Countries have been providing support to the humanitarian and recovery efforts here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

