The water supply here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines has been deemed one of a high quality standard

Despite the devastation caused by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, the Water Supply here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines maintains its high quality standard.

This is according to Senior Engineer at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Bernard Maloney.

Speaking at a Media Conference on Wednesday, Mr. Maloney said several tests were done to ensure that the water supply is in keeping with the international standards.

Mr. Maloney also said that no trace of poisonous substances was ever detected in the water supply system.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

