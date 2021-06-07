St.Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded one (1) new positive COVID-19 case

One (1) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from one hundred and fifty-five (155) samples processed on Saturday June 5th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.6%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says two (2) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and eighteen (218) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand and seventy-seven (2077) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and forty-seven (1847) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

