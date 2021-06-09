Local Weather Update

The local Meteorological Service has advised that a significant reduction in visibility and air quality can be expected this week, as a plume of Sahara dust gradually makes its way across the Eastern Caribbean.

The Met Office says isolated showers could intermix with the hazy conditions occasionally as the week progresses.

Moderate to occasionally strong trade winds will cross the islands within the next 24 hours, becoming east to east south easterly from this afternoon. A reduction in wind speed is anticipated around early Friday.

Seas are moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.5m on the eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells, gusty winds and reduced visibility due to Saharan dust haze.

An improvement to these conditions may be expected late Thursday into Friday as the wind speed decreases.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

