MR ERIC HUGH DOPWELL better known as DOPPIE of Quebec, Canada formerly of Old Montrose died on Saturday November 14th at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 19th at the George’s Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the cathedral from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in the St. Georges Cathedral yard. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and must adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.

