MRS CHRISTINE LUCINDA DRAYTON-DURRANT of Barbados and Lowmans Windward died on Sunday June 6th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Monday June 14th at the Antioch Evangelistic Deliverance Centre Church in Barbados. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Christ Church Cemetery.

