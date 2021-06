Leader of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Lloyd Lynch has advised that there should be careful management of the risks involved in the process of rehabilitation in areas close to La Soufriere Volcano.

Mr. Lynch gave the words of advice, during NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere programme this morning.

Lesley De Bique has more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print