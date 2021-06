A massive clean-up and rehabilitation exercise is now underway in the Red Zone, as the National Relief and Recovery Effort continues.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he provided details of the work being done, during the Eyeing La Soufriere programme, aired on NBC Radio.

Dr. Gonsalves spoke about the immediate activities being carried out.

The Prime Minister said the authorities are also moving to address the issue of Housing.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print