Senior Forestry Supervisor, Cornelius Richards, has expressed confidence that the natural environment will recover from the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme last week, Mr. Richards noted however, that there needs to be a change in the approach to activities which affect the natural surroundings.

He said persons need to be more sensitive to issues which affect the environment.

