The Phoenix Suns reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 11 years with a 125-118 win over the Denver Nuggets, sweeping their best-of-seven series 4-0.

Chris Paul top-scored for Phoenix Suns with 37 points, while team-mate, Devin Booker added 34 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was marred by the ejection of NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), Nikola Jokic late in the third quarter.

He recklessly swiped for the ball but struck Cameron Payne in the face. Jokic and Phoenix Suns’ Booker had to be separated by players, coaches and officials after squaring up to each other in the aftermath. Jokic was ejected with 3 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Jokic finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Team-mate, Will Barton led Denver Nuggets on 25 points.

Phoenix Suns, who last reached the conference finals in the 2009-10 season, will play either Utah Jazz or Los Angeles Clippers. Utah Jazz currently lead that semi-final series 2-1.

In the other match last night, Milwaukee Bucks levelled their Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Brooklyn Nets at 2-2, with a 107-96 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee Bucks, matching his play-off high score.

Brooklyn Nets lost All-Star guard, Kyrie Irving to a sprained ankle after he awkwardly stood on Antetokounmpo’s foot on a lay-up.

Game five of that series will be tomorrow in Brooklyn.

