Some houses in the red zone have required demolition

Some houses which were damaged during the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and are located in dangerous areas of the Red Zone may have to be removed, in the interest of safety

The point was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he discussed the progress being made with the massive clean-up and rehabilitation exercise, being carried out as part of the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.

The Prime Minister explained that steps will have to be taken to build stronger and safer homes.

