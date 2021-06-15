Vincentians have been urged to educate themselves about the benefits of environmental protection

An appeal has been made here for Vincentians to educate themselves about the benefits of environmental protection.

Senior Forestry Supervisor, Cornelius Richards, made the appeal, as he discussed the steps being taken to restore the nation’s forests, in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

He said if Vincentians do not protect the land now, they will not have anything to pass on to future generations.

And he suggested that children should be educated about environmental protection, while they are very young.

