MR DWAINE DARIUS SANDY PETERS better known as TALL-MAN SAND-MAN of Brigton Village died on Friday May 21st at the age of 32. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 20th at the Stubbs Playing Field. Viewing takes place from 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Brighton Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print