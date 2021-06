MS ROSLYN JENNIFER PRESCOTT better known as LAS of Frenches died on Wednesday June 9th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Thursday June 24th at the St. Georges Anglican Cathedral, Kingstown. Viewing and tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Cathedral yard.

