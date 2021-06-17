More schools are now being made available to resume face to face teaching

An increasing number of schools are being made available for teaching and learning, as persons who were displaced by the explosive volcanic eruption return to their homes

Minister of Education Curtis King told NBC News that the number of occupied emergency shelters has been reduced from eighty-seven to fifty eight.

Minister King said the Ministry of Education will soon begin the process of sanitizing, repairing and cleaning the schools which are no longer being used as emergency shelters, so that students can return to learning at these institutions.

