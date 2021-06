Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government has paid out 1.7 million dollars to Arrowroot Farmers whose livelihoods were affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

He spoke of the work being done in this regard, during a News Conference on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said the payments were made to Arrowroot Farmers as well as the various workers within the Arrowroot Industry.

