Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred and seventy-four (174) samples processed on Friday June 18th, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.2%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee said one new recovery was noted over that reporting period. And, one new COVID-19 positive case was reported from two hundred and twenty-seven (227) samples processed on Saturday June 19th, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.4%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and forty-eight (248) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and ninety-five (2195) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and thirty-five (1935) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now. The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

