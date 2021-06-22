St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded one new COVID-19 positive case, from seventy-three (73) samples processed on Sunday June 20th, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.4%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says one new recovery was noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and forty-eight (248) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and ninety-six (2196) cases of COVID-19 and nineteen hundred and thirty-six (1936) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now. The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practise physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

