The GoCyberSmart campaign is playing an important role in the blended approach to teaching and learning here in SVG

The GoCyberSmart campaign being implemented by the Ministry of Education is playing an important role in the blended approach to teaching and learning which is now being utilized here.

Education Officer, Tamara Barrow provided an update on the campaign, during the On the Beat programme aired on NBC Radio on Monday.

Mrs. Barrow said the campaign seeks to educate students and parents about the safe use of the internet. She said the campaign is one of a number of initiatives being introduced by the Ministry, to highlight the importance of technology in the delivery of Education.

Mrs. Barrow said as the Government continues with its program to distribute tablet computers to the nation’s students, the GoCyberSmart campaign will play an important role in enlightening students on the issue of Information Security.

