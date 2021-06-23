The new British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, H.E Scott Furssedonn-Wood paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

The new British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, H.E Scott Furssedonn-Wood paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at Cabinet Room on Monday, to present his letter of introduction

The British High Commissioner, who was on a two-day visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, was also expected to pay a courtesy call on Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

In welcoming the new High Commissioner, Prime Minister Gonsalves took the opportunity to thank the Government of the United Kingdom for its direct assistance to this country, in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, as well as other areas of support. He highlighted the offer of 55 scholarships offered to Vincentian students by the University of Wales, as well as the assistance provided for the construction of the newPport in Kingstown.

In his response, High Commissioner Furssedonn-Wood conveyed greetings to Dr. Gonsalves on behalf of HRM, The Prince of Wales, and stated the commitment of the United Kingdom to continue working with St. Vincent and the Grenadines on areas of mutual interest. He indicated that parts of his itinerary include visits to a number of areas in the orange zone impacted by the volcanic eruption as well as the port project. He pledged to do his best to advance the work of the UK in the region and to strengthen the relationship between both countries.

High Commissioner Scott Furssedonn-Wood brings to the post significant experience working in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the UK and serving as the Deputy Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall before taking up this post.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was joined by Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters, and the High Commissioner’s delegation included Stefan Kossoff, Development Director for the Caribbean and UK Director to the CDB; and Steve Moore, Resident British Commissioner.

Photo by: News784

